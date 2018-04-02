Mo. Senate Votes To Override Veto On Workers' Comp

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has voted to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto on a bill to change the state's workers' compensation laws.

Senators voted 24-9 Thursday to override Nixon's veto of a measure that would prohibit employees from suing co-workers for injuries they sustain on the job.

The legislation also includes occupational diseases under the workers' compensation system, instead of allowing such claims to be battled out in court.

Nixon, a Democrat, vetoed the measure earlier this month.

The bill was a priority for Republican legislative leaders and business groups. It tweaks a 2005 law that overhauled Missouri's workers' compensation system.