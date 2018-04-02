Mo Senator Pushes For New State Slogan

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker wants tourism officials and government agencies in the Show-Me State to start using another slogan he believes tells more about the state's heritage and attractions.

A resolution by Sen. John Lamping encourages the Division of Tourism to incorporate the slogan "The Great Rivers State" in its marketing.

The St. Louis County Republican's measure notes that while the Mississippi and Missouri rivers are well-known waterways with significant places in history, Missouri has more than 110,000 miles of rivers and streams altogether.

Lamping's resolution has cleared the full Senate and won endorsement by a committee in the House, where debate is possible in the weeks ahead.

The Show-Me State is already marketed with other slogans, including "The Cave State" and "Where the Rivers Run."