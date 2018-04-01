Mo. Senator Pushes Increases in Lottery Prizes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri senator says the state should consider increasing its lottery prize payouts as a way to generate more money for building and repairing veterans' homes.

Sen. Jason Crowell, a Cape Girardeau Republican, said Thursday that doing so would generate more ticket sales than cutting prizes.

A measure pending before Crowell's committee would cut lottery prize funds by about 3.5 percent and put the money toward early childhood education programs currently funded by the state Gaming Commission.

Gaming Commission money now going for early childhood education would be used instead to increase funding for veterans' homes and some National Guard benefits.

That plan passed the House last month. But Crowell says he's worried that shrinking prizes cut hurt sales and end up reducing the amount of money available for education.