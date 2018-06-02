Mo Senator Seeks To Expand Work 'Misconduct' Rule

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri senator wants to expand the kind of job-related misconduct that can disqualify people from receiving unemployment benefits.

Missouri law currently defines employee misconduct as breaking an employer's rules deliberately.

The bill by Republican Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit, would include accidental violations -- unless the employee could prove ignorance of the rule's existence.

The legislation would also broaden the definition of "misconduct" to include violations of an employer's rules outside the workplace and on an employee's own time.

Kraus' bill has been endorsed by a Senate committee and could be debated by the full chamber in the coming weeks.