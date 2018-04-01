Mo. Senators Want Wage Law Suspended in Disasters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - In the wake of last year's deadly Joplin tornado, Republicans in Missouri say local governments in storm-stricken areas should not have to pay the prevailing wage on publicly funded rebuilding projects. Republicans, led by Senate President Pro Tem Rob Mayer, are backing legislation that would suspend the state's prevailing wage laws in any county that receives federal disaster aid. They say the change would help counties rebuild more quickly and cheaply. But Senate Democrats have stalled Mayer's bill. They argue that Missouri is hit by natural disasters so often that Mayer's proposal could, at times, suspend prevailing wage laws in large swaths of the state. Mayer's bill is still pending in the Senate with about three weeks left in the legislative session. If approved there, it goes to the House.