Mo. Sonic Restaurant Apologizes for Anti-Redskins Sign

BELTON (AP) - A Sonic restaurant in a Kansas City suburb apologized and quickly removed a sign urging the Kansas City Chiefs to "scalp the Redskins."

The Chiefs played the Washington Redskins Sunday afternoon.

The sign outside the Sonic in Belton on Sunday also said the Chiefs should "feed them whiskey" and send them "2 the reservation."

The Kansas City Star reports a manager at the restaurant, who was not named, said the sign was inexcusable and wrong. It was removed after being displayed only about 15 minutes but not before a picture was posted on Twitter.