Mo. Special Session Tab Reaches Nearly $280,000

JEFFERSON CITY - The tab for Missouri's special legislative session has reached nearly $280,000. The special session began Sept. 6. It's expected to come to an end soon without passage of its marquee issue - overhauling the state's business incentives.

The House and Senate have not met daily during the past two months, convening instead only on certain days to try to hold down the costs. Figures from the 159-seat House show members have racked up more than $233,000 in per diem and mileage expenses. The 34-member Senate has incurred more than $46,000 of expenses for per diem, mileage and staff costs.