MO Speedway Developer Meets With Arkansas Officials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Missouri developer who's interested in building a speedway has met with officials from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the meeting took place Friday in Little Rock but that neither side would comment afterward.

Cook has talked about building a $150 million speedway near Ridgedale, Mo., but has run into opposition from area residents and retailers over noise and traffic concerns.

He says he wants to build the speedway in Missouri but is also looking at Arkansas as a potential site. He's said he needs at least 750 acres to build a speedway and ancillary facilities. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's website lists 11 available sites that are more than 750 acres.