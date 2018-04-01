Mo. State Achieves Fundraising Goal Months Early

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The Missouri State University Foundation says it has met the goal set for its largest fundraising campaign nearly a year before a deadline it had set.

The university announced in August 2009 that it wanted to raise $125 million by Dec. 31 of this year.

Campaign officials announced in a news release Thursday that the campaign has already raised $134.5 million. Now, the new goal is to raise $150 million by Dec. 31.

The revenue from "Our Promise: The Campaign for Missouri State University," will be used for a variety of purposes, including capital improvements, scholarships, faculty endowments and programs for community outreach.