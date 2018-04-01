Mo. Student Newspaper Drops April Fools' Edition

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's student newspaper says Monday's edition is full of serious news - and that's no April Fools' Day joke.

The editors of The Maneater decided to drop the traditional April Fools' Day edition this year after last year's effort ignited a controversy.

Last year, the newspaper featured a section called "The Carpeteater," a derogatory term for a lesbian. The resulting controversy led to the resignation of the managing editor and editor-in-chief.

Editor-In-Chief Kelly Olejnik said it takes a lot of time and energy to create a spoof paper, and it shouldn't be done if it can't be done well.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the decision about future April Fools' editions will be left to the incoming editorial staff, which will be selected next weekend.