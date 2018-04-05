Mo. Students Reported 871 Suspected Concussions

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- A new survey shows that Missouri students reported more than 850 suspected concussions during the 2011 fall semester.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association has released its first survey showing the number of suspected brain injuries suffered by its athletes in fall sports.

Football players reported the highest number of suspected concussions. They had 653 of the total 871 suspected concussions. The next highest were male soccer players, who reported 81 suspected concussions.

State lawmakers made the survey mandatory last year. It's designed to help the state track concussions by sport and gender and see how measures put in place to address the problem are working

The survey was conducted from December 5-16. A full report involving all sports will be released later this year.