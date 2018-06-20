MO Supreme Court Hears Gun Permit Case

David Nelson was sent to a mental health center for a 96-hour evaluation over fears he would harm himself. He was evaluated and released with no need for treatment. Last year, he applied for a permit to acquire a weapon. The Callaway County sheriff's office denied him, citing a section of law barring people who were committed to a mental health center from obtaining a permit. The law is separate from the one allowing people to carry concealed weapons, but the mental health provision is similar. The sheriff argues that he followed the law and that it makes no distinction between being detained and committed.