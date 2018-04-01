Mo. Supreme Court Sets Execution Dates for Two Murderers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court set execution dates for two men who were both convicted of murder in the 1990s.

Attorney General Chris Koster announced on Wednesday that the Missouri Supreme Court reconsidered the state's motion to execute Allen Nicklasson and Joseph Franklin.

Koster said both men exhausted all appeals in their death sentences.

Koster said the death penalty remains a legal punishment in Missouri and believes it serves justice.

"Last month, we renewed our request that the court set execution dates for convicted murderers Joseph Franklin and Allen Nicklasson," Koster said. "We are pleased that the court has reexamined the issue and granted the motions. By setting these execution dates, the court has taken an important step to see that justice is finally done for the victims and their families."

Nicklasson was found guilty of first degree murder for the death of "Good Samaritan" Richard Drummond in 1996. Drummond offered Nicklasson, Dennis Skillicorn and Tim DeGraffenreid a ride after their car broke down on I-70. Although Nicklasson was the one who shot Drummond, the state executed Skillicorn in May 2009 for his role in the crime.

Nicklasson's execution date is Oct. 23.

Franklin was found guilty for killing Gerald Gordon and for shooting two other men in a St. Louis synagogue parking lot in 1997. Although Franklin will be executed for his Missouri crimes, he was convicted of murdering two people in Utah, two people in Wisconsin and bombing a Tennessee synagogue. Franklin also said he shot Larry Flynt, the publisher of Hustler magazine.

Franklin's execution date is Nov. 20.