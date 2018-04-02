MO Supreme Court Upholds Child Pornography Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY - The Supreme Court of Missouri handed down a decision Tuesday, Dec. 4 concerning a child pornography case.

The court unanimously upheld the decision of the Circuit Court of Platte County to convict Robin S. Roggenbuck of five counts of possession of child pornography.

Roggenbuck appealed the circuit court's decision on the grounds that sufficient probable cause was not obtained for the search warrant and that his conviction of five separate counts of possession of child pornography was double jeopardy. Roggenbuck also said his right to trial by jury was violated and hearsay was used in testimony in his trial.

The court did not find any clear mistakes in the trial and found Roggenbuck's allegations to be unfounded. Chief Justice Richard B. Teitelman wrote the decision of the court.