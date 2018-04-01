Mo. System Looks to Lift Limits on Naming Rights

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is trying to make it easier to honor donors who want their names on campus buildings in exchange for large contributions.

A university rule first adopted in 1969 says donors can have just one campus building named on their behalf. The rule applies to the four system campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis.

The university's Board of Curators now wants to eliminate that restriction. Governing board members say the rule is antiquated and may discourage multiple gifts by deep-pocketed benefactors.