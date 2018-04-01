Mo System Upgrades HQ as Campus Repairs on Hold

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri system is renovating its administrative headquarters at the same time officials cite nearly $37 million in critical campus repairs.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the four-campus system is tapping savings for the $1.5 million worth of University Hall renovations. The repairs include asbestos removal, new carpet, new ceilings and a teleconference center.

A university spokesman says the project's primary goal is to make improvements necessary under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. The project also includes a security camera installation and other upgraded safety measures.

Some professors on the Columbia campus are questioning the project's timing in light of tight fiscal times. The university system wants to raise tuition by an average of nearly 7 percent in the coming academic year.