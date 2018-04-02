Mo. Taskforce Helps Recover $2.8M in Stolen Property

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says the Missouri Livestock and Farm Protection Task Force has recovered more than $2.8 million in stolen property from rural areas since 2009.

The task force works with the Highway Patrol, sheriffs and farmers to solve thefts of livestock and farm equipment. It also deals with property and drug crimes in rural areas.

Nixon says the cooperation is making a difference in recovering stolen property and preventing thefts.

The governor says that through Aug. 15, the task force has investigated 891 incidents and been involved in the arrests of 182 suspects.