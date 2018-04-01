Mo. Teen Charged in Girl's Slaying to be in Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri teenager accused of killing a 9-year-old neighbor girl is to appear in court for a potential plea hearing.

Alyssa Bustamante pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the October 2009 slaying of Elizabeth Olten in a rural town just west of Jefferson City. Bustamante, who was age 15 at the time of Elizabeth's death, is scheduled to be tried as an adult later this month.

But Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson confirms Bustamante is to appear at a hearing Tuesday.

In 2009, a state Highway Patrol officer testified that Bustamante confessed to strangling Elizabeth, cutting her throat and stabbing her because she wanted to know what it felt like. But last summer, a judge blocked part of Bustamante's statement from being used at her trial.