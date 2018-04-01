Mo. Teen Involved in Fatal Crash Sent to Prison

PLATTE CITY - A 17-year-old Kansas City girl who received probation after causing a fatal accident while texting has been sent to prison for violating her probation.

Rachel Gannon pleaded guilty in May to second-degree involuntary manslaughter and other charges after in the September 2011 death of 72-year-old Loretta Larimer of Camden Point. She was placed on five years of probation after serving 48 hours of "shock time" and 72 hours of house arrest.

On Thursday, Gannon was sentenced to a year in Platte County jail. Prosecutors say Gannon violated her probation by moving out of her parents' home, quitting her job and consuming alcohol.

The Kansas City Star reports she will be allowed to attend high school classes each day but must then return to jail.