Mo. Teen Wearing Earphones Killed By Train

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - For the second time in a month, authorities in the St. Louis area say a teenager has been struck and killed by a train while wearing earphones.

The boy's mother tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/NZPpwe ) that she warned her 15-year-old son, Mitchell Maeserang, about the dangers of wearing the buds in both ears while walking near traffic. But authorities say that's what the teen was doing around 9:45 a.m. Sunday while crossing the tracks in Wentzville.

Mitchell was hit by a Norfolk Southern freight train. Railroad officials say the crew spotted the teen and sounded the horn. Bystanders also tried to get his attention.

On May 30, a 14-year-old boy was also wearing earphones when he was killed by an Amtrak train while walking along railroad tracks in Kirkwood.