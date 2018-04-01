Mo. to Compete for Production of Boeing 777X

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says his administration will work quickly and aggressively to land Boeing Co.'s next-generation commercial aircraft.

Boeing is expected to choose a location for producing the 777X by early January. Nixon said Thursday that he met with company leaders in St. Louis. The governor said the meeting was productive.

Nixon says production of the 777X would be a "massive shot in the arm" for Missouri's economy.

Boeing currently employs about 15,000 people in Missouri.