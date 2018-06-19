Mo. to Increase Oversight of Unaccredited Schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The State Board of Education is increasing its oversight of Missouri's unaccredited schools and hiring a consultant to help develop an improvement plan.

The board's action Tuesday comes in advance of an Aug. 28 effective date for a new law allowing the state to more quickly intervene in unaccredited schools. Three districts currently lack accreditation - Kansas City and the suburban St. Louis systems of Normandy and Riverview Gardens.

State Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro says state personnel will increase their classroom visits and interaction with local education officials.

The board also approved a contract with The Cities for Education Entrepreneurship Trust to analyze the reasons for failure in the Kansas City School District and make recommendations to improve it. The suggestions also could be used for other schools.