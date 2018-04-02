MO To Study Black Bear Population

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri researchers have decided to study how many black bears are currently living in the state. The bears used to roam in large numbers across Missouri in the 1800s, before dwindling to just a few. Ultimately, the Missouri Department of Conservation will use the results to help manage the bear population. Dave Hamilton, a wildlife research biologist, estimates about 300 black bears live in the state, most along the Arkansas border. Next week, researchers will place "hair snares" in southern Missouri in areas where bears have been sighted. The hope is the bears will leave some hair samples on the snares. DNA from the hair would be used to estimate the number of bears, the ratio of males to females, where bears are migrating and whether they are reproducing.