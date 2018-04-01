Mo. Town Seeks 90-year-old to Lead Annual Parade

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Organizers of St. Joseph's annual Apple Blossom Parade are looking for a 90-year-old area resident to serve as this year's parade grand marshal.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the successful applicant will be chosen from a drawing by the Apple Blossom committee, with the grand marshal to be announced at the event's pageant April 5.

The parade began 90 years ago on April 24, 1924, when a new Ford cost $265, traveling round trip by railroad from St. Joseph to Los Angeles was $72, and the city's new, $1 million Methodist Hospital was getting ready to open as one of the most modern facilities in the country.

This year's parade will be May 3, with a March 21 deadline for submissions to be considered for grand marshal.