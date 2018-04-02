Mo. Unemployment Rate Declines in April

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri officials say the state's unemployment rate edged one-tenth of a point lower to 6.6 percent in April while payrolls increased by roughly 12,000 jobs.

The Department of Economic Development reported Tuesday the leisure and hospitality sector added 4,800 jobs in April. Other big gains were the professional and business services sector with 4,300 new jobs, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector with 2,500.

The gains were partly offset by losses of about 700 jobs in construction and 700 in financial activities.

Missouri's civilian labor force numbered slightly less than 3 million in April and was up about 4,500 from March. The labor force includes people with jobs and those who are unemployed but looking for work.