Mo. Unemployment Rises in July

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's unemployment is up slightly. The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in July -- up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. Missouri's unemployment rate also was above the national average of 4.6 percent in July.Missouri lost a net total of 2,600 jobs last month.