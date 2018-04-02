Mo. Unlikely to Follow Michigan Lead on Union Law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Republican leaders say it would be difficult to follow Michigan's lead in passing a "right-to-work" law that prohibits union dues as a condition for employment.

On Tuesday, protesters flooded the Michigan Capitol as lawmakers met to cast final votes.

Missouri House Republican Speaker Tim Jones, of Eureka, says passing a similar law would require strong leadership from the governor and the support of the business community. Republican Senate leader Tom Dempsey, of St. Charles, says numerous senators support a right-to-work law but not enough to overcome a veto.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon previously has called the idea a backward step.

Jones says Missouri lawmakers still could pursue measures dealing with the prevailing wage governmental entities must pay for construction projects and paycheck deductions.