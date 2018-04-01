Mo. Utility 'Cold Weather' Rule Takes Effect

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The start of November means Missouri residents are protected by the state's "cold weather" rule, which bars cutoffs of heat in freezing weather.

The rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities regulated by the Public Service Commission. It prohibits shutoffs from November through March whenever the temperature is predicted to fall below 32 degrees in the following 24 hours.

It also provides more lenient payment terms for residents to reconnect natural gas or electrical service.

Municipal utilities, cooperatives and companies providing propane by truck are not subject to the rule.