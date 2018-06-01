Mo. Was in Late Running for Boeing

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Newly released documents show Missouri was in the running for a new Boeing assembly plant right up until the company decided to stay in Washington state.

Documents provided to The Associated Press on Monday under a Sunshine Law request show Boeing officials visited St. Louis on Dec. 28 to check out Missouri's proposal.

A follow-up visit was scheduled for Jan. 4. But that was cancelled after union members in Washington voted Jan. 3 to accept Boeing's contract proposal. The company then said it would build the 777X airplane there.

Boeing had not released a list of finalists for the project.

The documents show Missouri submitted three options to Boeing to assemble the wing or full plane at either of two locations near Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.