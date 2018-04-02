Mo. Woman Charged with Killing Father

LEXINGTON (AP) - A 38-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of her father at their home in a small town in western Missouri.

Colby Sue Weathers was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death Wednesday of her 60-year-old father, Tex Delana. Delana was shot to death at their home in Wellington, a Lafayette County town of about 800 residents along the Missouri River.

The Kansas City Star reports that court documents released Thursday say Weathers intended to also shoot herself but lost her nerve. Authorities say Weathers called police after the shooting. She is being held on $750,000 bond.

The lawyer listed as representing Weathers did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. Weathers' next court appearance is scheduled for July 11.