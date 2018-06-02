Mo. Woman Convicted in Manslaughter Death of Child

IRONTON, Mo. - An eastern Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old boy she was babysitting.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that 31-year-old Marcia Kelly of Viburnum faces sentencing March 25 after entering an Alford plea last month. Under an Alford plea Kelly does not admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence to convict her.

Kelly was watching her nephew, Eric Kelly, last March. An autopsy revealed that Eric had several injuries including bleeding inside the skull, bleeding within the eyes, bruises on the forehead and a lesion on the inner portion of his lip.

Marcia Kelly said the child fell but medical staff who treated him said the injuries were inconsistent with a short fall to the floor.