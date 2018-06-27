Mo. Woman Pleads in Immigration Fraud Scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A northwestern Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to taking part in a scheme to provide fraudulent identity documents to more than 3,500 illegal immigrants throughout the U.S. The U.S. Attorney's office says 23-year-old Christian Michelle Gonzalez, of St. Joseph, entered the plea Monday in what prosecutors have called a $5 million conspiracy. Gonzalez admitted taking part from 2009 to January 2012 in the scheme to transport illegal immigrants, produce identification documents and commit identity crimes and Social Security fraud. Prosecutors said the scheme resulted in more than 3,500 licenses being issued to illegal immigrants by the Missouri Revenue Department license in St. Joseph.
