Mo. Woman Sentenced for Producing Child Porn

JEFFERSON CITY - A central Missouri woman will spend seven years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's offive says 42-year-old Priscilla Ramirez Flores won't be eligible for parole under the sentence she received Tuesday in federal court. Flores, of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty in April 2010. A co-defendant, 51-year-old Timothy Lee Senkowski, of California, Mo., pleaded guilty to the same charge earlier this year. He was sentenced in August to nearly 20 years in prison.

The charges were filed after Senkowski gave California police investigators two computers that held numerous pornographic images of a 12-year-old girl. Prosecutors said Flores told officers that she was involved in taking some of the photos. She also said she had begun setting up a website that was to feature the photos.