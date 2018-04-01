MO Woman Sentenced in ID Theft Scheme

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A woman who admitted stealing checks and credit cards from mailboxes throughout southwestern Missouri has been sentenced to three years and six months in federal prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Lindsey Scott, of Osceola, was arrested along with a co-defendant last year after a state trooper found a stash of stolen mail hidden in a wooded area of Stone County. The trooper had followed a blood trail from the scene of a one-car crash that injured Scott and co-defendant David Riili.

Federal prosecutors said the pair cashed about $45,000 in stolen checks over several months in 2011. They also used stolen credit cards for purchases in the Springfield area.

Scott was sentenced Thursday for identity theft, bank fraud conspiracy and wire conspiracy. Riili was sentenced earlier to nearly five years. Both had pleaded guilty.