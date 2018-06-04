Mo. Woman Sentenced to 40 years in Child's Death

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. -- A central Missouri woman will spend decades in prison for beating her boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter to death.

The Lake Sun Leader reported Monday that 23-year-old Cheryl A. Patrick of Dixon must serve a minimum of 85 percent of her 40-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

Patrick was found guilty in September 2012 of second-degree murder in the beating death of Alexis Ward in February of 2008. She was sentenced last Friday to two 20-year prison terms, to run consecutively.

Patrick at first blamed the child's injuries on an accident and then tried to blame the girl's father before confessing to the crime. The father was a work when Alexis was injured.

The trial was moved on a change of venue from Miller County to Laclede County.