Mo. Wrecker Operator Dies Working on Tractor-Trailer

By: The Associated Press

PERRYVILLE (AP) - The owner of a Missouri wrecker service is dead from an injury while working on a tractor-trailer.

The Southeast Missourian reports that on Saturday, 57-year-old Michael Schmidt Sr. of Perryville was attempting to place the rear wheels of a tractor-trailer on jacks when the wheels ran over him.

Perry County Coroner Herb Miller says the cause of the accident is unclear.

Schmidt owned and operated the Winkler Wrecker Service in Perryville.