Moberly Area Community College Hosts Art on the Block

COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College (MACC) hosted its third annual Art on the Block Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All the activities were on the 100 block of Rollins Street and along College Avenue in front of the Main Building of MACC.

Professional artists drew side walk chalk creations, but there were other designated areas where people of all ages could create their own masterpieces and compete for prizes. Winners chose from:

Art Party

Art kit

Art piece

Free MACC fine arts class

MACC Dean of Academic Affairs Paula Glover said the event started as just a sidewalk chalk drawing event.

"It rapidly grew into more than just chalk art and it's really MACC's attempt to inspire an appreciation of the arts and to get kids involved in hands on activities," Glover said.

The event offered arts and crafts activities such as:

Polishing stones

Creating drip paint projects

Spray painting

Graffiti art

Creating plastic bottle lamps

Puppetry

Automatic art

Chalk-making

Block prints

Pottery

Making musical instruments

Tie-dye t-shirts

The president of MACC said participants have the opportunity to try the arts they aren't familiar with.

"What participants have an opportunity to do is go from booth to booth and experience the arts they are most interested in or experience all of them if they would like, so its a great summer activity as well and we really enjoy providing this," MACC president Evelyn Jorgenson said.

This kid-friendly event was free and open to the public. The event also had live music.

Orscheln Farm and Home, U.S. Cellular, the Missouri Arts Council, the Moberly Area Council on the Arts and Rollins Street Neighborhood Association sponsored the event.