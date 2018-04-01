Moberly Chamber Member Pleads Guilty

A Moberly woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer has pleaded guilty. Christina Finney appeared before a US District Court judge in St. Louis on Monday. She admitted she stole more than $60,000 from the Moberly Chamber of Commerce. Finney worked for the chamber from 2000 to January of this year. She told the judge she used the money for home loan payments and telephone bills.