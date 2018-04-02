Moberly Cleanup

The "litter" team works eight hour days, filling five to six trash bags Monday through Friday. This is the first summer city workers are concentrating exclusively on trash pick-up. While the program is still new, the public works director hopes less trash leads to more business.

"The approach of getting the town looking better and having it nicer when companies come in or view the community, that's certainly one of the things they look at," said Moberly Public Works Director Tom Sanders. "You know, 'where am I going to put my employees or what are they going to have to live, in the conditions they have here?'"

In addition to the litter patrol, Moberly passed several ordinances to improve the appearance, health and safety of the city.