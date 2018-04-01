Moberly Comes Together for Joplin

MOBERLY - Residents came together Wednesday to fill an entire truck with donations for Joplin tornado relief. Cars showed up by the minute with trunks filled with items to donate. At one point, as many as ten cars were parked and donating items in the small parking lot. The Moberly community brought bottled water, diapers, food, toiletries and much more to the Sears parking lot off Morley Street.

The Joplin area was hit by a tornado earlier in the week cutting a deadly swath through the city. Mid-Am Building Supply and the Knaebel family donated trucks, a trailer, and a driver for the relief effort. Businesses donated a forklift and more trucks throughout the day to help load vehicles.

The community effort was in partnership with the Salvation Army in Joplin. Volunteers were not accepting clothes or money. People bringing clothes were asked to take them to the Salvation Army or Goodwill. Money is asked to be donated to the Red Cross of the Ozarks.