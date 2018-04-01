Moberly company looks to expand

MOBERLY - Orscheln Products L.L.C. is breaking ground Friday morning on a new test lab.

KOMU 8 News spoke with CEO Bob Orscheln who said the testing facility will expand from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet, tripling the current size of the testing facility.

The new facility will be on the Orscheln Products campus at the site of the former Moberly Cheese plant on Washington Street.

Orscheln Products is a global supplier of transportation hardware such as mechanical cables, parking brake systems, and shifter controls.

The products manufactured in Moberly are then used for aircrafts, construction equipment and tractor-trailer vehicles.

This test lab will perform repeated tests on varied products such as parking brakes or ice repellent chemicals, to see how they hold up over time.

The more popular known Orscheln Farm and Home is an affiliate to Orscheln Products L.L.C.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated for clarity.]