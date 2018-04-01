Moberly courthouse ordered to close

MOBERLY- The Moberly Courthouse will close effective immediately, according to a statement from 14th Circuit Clerk Michelle Chapman. According to the release, all cases, trials, and court documents will now be housed in the Randolph County Courthouse in Huntsville.

“It’s a bittersweet day for me. I handled many cases in the Moberly Courthouse – as an Assistant Prosecutor, Public Defender, as an Associate Judge" Presiding Judge Scott Hayes said in the statement. "I have many fond memories from my legal career coming from my years in the Moberly Courthouse."

Hayes said that the courthouse closed because the building was "just in too bad of shape for the county to keep up.”

Circuit Clerk Chapman expressed optimism that all of the county offices are under the same roof.