Moberly Gets $4 Million in State Tax Credits

What's called an Enhanced Enterprise Zone offers state tax credits to businesses that employ the most people. Credits may be provided each year for up to five tax years, although a facility may not earn them for more than one 10-year period. New jobs and investments must be added after the zone is certified

Downtown Moberly is one of the busiest places in town. But, many downtown stores won't see the benefits of the enhanced enterprise zone because they're retail shops which don't employ enough people to qualify.

"I would love to have a tax credit to expand my own business," admitted Sandie Briggs, mortgage broker. "However, I dont need it. If our manufacturing sector can bring in more people and more jobs, it's going to automatically expand my business by bringing new customers in my door."

Next year's state tax credits will total $7 million in Moberly.