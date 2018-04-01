Moberly High Approved for Junior ROTC Program

MOBERLY — The Missouri National Guard recently informed Moberly school officials that the district has been approved for a JROTC program beginning in the fall of 2013.

Gena McCluskey, Moberly schools' superintendant, stated in a press release that Moberly schools were in search of an educational, character-building program that would pay tribute to Gen. Omar Bradley, who led the allied invasion of Europe in World War II. Bradley later became the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Maj. Gen. Steve Danner, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, and area supporters made effort in requesting the program after completing paperwork andtouring the JROTC program at Sedalia Public Schools.

McCluskey delayed implementation of the program in 2011 due to the construction of the district's new high school.

With its reapplication a success, Moberly High School now has two veterans as the district's JROTC instructors; retired Lt. Col. Harry Cunningham, of Moberly, and retired Command Sgt. Major, Randal Woods, of Sedalia.