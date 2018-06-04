Moberly High School Sees New Phase of Renovation

MOBERLY - Moberly High School is entering a new phase of construction as part of a $16.2 million renovation project. The city passed a bond issue in 2011 that is funding the project.

The construction began in March of 2012 and should be finished by the fall of 2013.

Renovations at the high school include...

Joist Reinforcement

West Exterior Wall

Roofing

Overhead Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Rough-In

In-Wall Blocking

Moberly High School has poor ventilation and it was at its electrical capacity before the renovation began. Principal Aaron Vitt said the students and teachers are resilient in working through the noise.

The Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation provides a detailed map of the finished high school.