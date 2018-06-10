Moberly Junior ROTC cadets remember 9/11 victims

MOBERLY - The Moberly Junior ROTC put on a commemorative ceremony Friday to remember the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The JROTC members served as the color guard and raised the American flag to half-staff at Moberly High School. The band director and assistant band director played echo taps.

Sergeant Major Darrell Tucker started the event three years ago. After moving to Moberly, he decided a ceremony was necessary for the community.

"I moved here from Arizona where they had a few ceremonies for 9/11 and when I got here they didn't gave any so I thought it would be a good way to create one for the community," he said.

Tucker works with the JROTC program. He decided it was important for the cadets to put in the work for the ceremony.

"This is really about the kids," Tucker said. "We pushed them in the very beginning of the school year to get it ready and they did. They're the ones who made the calls and really put it together."

The cadets invited veterans, local law enforcement, firefighters and the mayor to the event. The Randolph County sheriff's deputy, local law enforcement, EMS officials, and cadets read off some of the names of those who died on 9/11.

"We can't read all of the thousands who were lost," Tucker said. "But we do read a few as a reminder."

The JROTC will remember 9/11 again before Friday night's football game. The JROTC will lower the flag over the stadium to half-staff and ask for a moment of silence.