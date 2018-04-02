Moberly Looks for New Partner in Project Sugar

MOBERLY - A company formed by key former principals of Mamtek, American Sucralose Manufacturing, Inc., failed to make its full payments to the city for Project Sugar.

According to a statement from Corey Mehaffy, president of the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Moberly, the company gave the city written commitment on Sept. 24, and made a partial payment of 45,000 dollars. Because it did not fulfill its commitments, the company will no longer be a "viable option" for the project.

The city is exploring other options for the project.

