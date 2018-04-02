Moberly Man Arrested and Charged With Burglary

MOBERLY - A 41-year-old rural Moberly man was arrested Wednesday, July 13, and charged with two counts of burglary.

Clinton Eugene Staples is accused of breaking into and burglarizing the Get It N Go Express convenience store at 601 S Morley and the Circle K convenience store at 300 W Rollins early Sunday morning.

According to Moberly Police, numerous cartons of cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen in each business after glass was broken to allow entry into the stores.

Surveillance videos were obtained of the same white male suspect in each business. Staples was identified as the suspect and brought to the Moberly Police Department on Wednesday for questioning. Moberly police say he admitted to committing the burglaries during the interview.

Staples was then arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary 2nd Degree and one count of Property Damage 1st Degree with bond set at $10,000. Moberly Police said Staples later posted bond and was released.

Police say they are still investigating.