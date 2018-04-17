Moberly man charged with 20 counts of sexual misconduct

By: Ashton Day and Kylie Callura, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

MOBERLY - Moberly police said Alonzo Thorpe turned himself into the Moberly Police Department Tuesday after being accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct of a child.

A warrant for Thorpe's arrest was issued on August 31.

The 20 charges include statutory sodomy, child molestation in the first degree, enticement of a child, and sexual misconduct.

According to the prosecuting attorney of Randolph County, the charges come stem events as early as April 2011.

The Moberly Police Department said Thorpe sexually assaulted multiple girls as young as 12 years old.

Thorpe was being held at the Randolph County Justice Center on $100,000 bail.