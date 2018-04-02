Moberly man charged with manslaughter in deadly June 2017 crash

HUNTSVILLE - The Randolph County Prosecutor's Office filed charges on Friday against a man in connection with a deadly crash in June 2017.

Danny Bowen, 37, faces one charge of involuntary manslaughter and four charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bowen was a passenger in the car that crashed. Police said he had been arguing with the driver and hit her repeatedly, then tried to grab the steering wheel, causing the crash.

According to court documents, Nicole Ashbaker was driving an SUV with Bowen and Ashbaker's four children inside on June 10. Ashbaker was ejected from the SUV and died from her injuries. Bowen got moderate injuries, and the children all got minor injuries. It happened on Route C north of Huntsville.

Bowen told law enforcement he had been on his phone at the time and Ashbaker had swerved to avoid a rabbit. But investigators said one of the children later told them the real version of what happened.

Bowen's arraignment has been scheduled for February 26.